Sugar proves a sweetener to state economy

The Queensland sugar industry delivered a $3.8 billion economic boost in 2020-21 and supported almost 20,000 full-time equivalent direct and indirect jobs.

A new economic report has highlighted Queensland sugar industry's resilience to the combined impacts of COVID-19, poor global sugar prices, international market distortions and adverse weather events.

The report was commissioned by the Australian Sugar Milling Council (ASMC) and showed the economic contribution of the industry to the state had remained stable despite challenges.

ASMC Chief Executive Officer, Rachele Sheard, said the report found in 2020/21 the Queensland sugar mills spent a total of $2.3 billion on cane, mill worker wages, mill inputs and government charges and taxes.

"When the economic multiplier is added, the $2.3 billion spent by Queensland's mills resulted in the Queensland sugar industry contributing $3.8 billion or the equivalent of more than $10 million every day," she said.

Burdekin Regional Council Mayor, Lyn McLaughlin, said her community was deeply connected to the industry.

"The Burdekin region is the sugarcane capital of Australia," Mayor McLaughlin said.

"A strong outlook in the sugar industry is a positive for the future of our region. It's positive financially, but also mentally, where we are very conscious of the mental stress and effect on farmers.

"With a good outlook in sugar, the farmers benefit, but also the extended community through businesses, around the mills, and families who may have a seasonal job.

"Everyone is impacted by the sugar industry within the Burdekin Shire in some way."



Mackay Regional Council Mayor, Greg Williamson, said the sugar industry underpinned a significant amount of his community's regional gross domestic product (GDP).

"Despite covid, we've had a really good couple of years," Mayor Williamson said.

"In fact, I would say the last year in particular has been one of the best in terms of the regional GDP because we've seen the resources sector going really well.

"Sugar has had two of the most profitable years. We've had great cane growing and cane harvesting seasons."

Mayor Williamson said the sugar industry had a significant history and economic benefit within the local region.

"Sugar has been the mainstay for the Mackay region since about 1866," he said.

"It's great to see another two years under our belt, which really underpins how important this industry is to our region."

Australian Sugar Milling Council CEO Rachele Sheard. Photo supplied.

The report stated the annual spend by sugar mills in 2020-21 was almost identical to 2017-18 when analysis was last undertaken and the average global sugar prices were stronger.

"The Queensland sugar industry has once again provided a shot in the arm to regional Queensland when it needed it most. This resilience is a tribute and show of commitment to our industry right across the entire supply chain - from our sugarcane farmers, the mills' workforce and supporting industries," Ms Sheard said.

"The industry has a bright future and we look forward to the continued support of communities and Governments to further increase our economic contribution."



