Cattle prices remain firm at Nebo as steers hit 780c/kg

Prices remained firm at a smaller Nebo store sale last week, with producers withholding export cattle due to the Brisbane port closure.



Combined agents offered a total yarding of 500 head on Friday, which comprised of 250 steers, 213 heifers, 24 cows, three cows and calves and 13 bulls.

Steers weighing under 250kg hit 780.2c/kg, while those from 250kg to 320kg averaged 651.2c/kg.

Heifers weighing under 250kg averaged 453.3c/kg, while those in the 250kg to 300kg weight range averaged 449.6c/kg.



Cows in the sale weighing under 400kg returned an average of 354.4c/kg, while slaughter weight cows sold to average 362.6c/kg.



Bulls between 450kg to 600kg reached prices of 326.2c/kg.

Third generation stock agent Peter Hayes of Hayes & Co Livestock, said the market was fully firm to dearer with Fort Cooper and Bullrush Pastoral offering exceptional lines.



"The store cattle sold to a firm to slightly easier market," Mr Hayes said.

"The (Fort Cooper) Kainga steers got up to 780c/kg and they were very sought after, and they were bought by a southern buyer, while his heifers got up to 706.2c/kg."

Due to the shut-down of the port in Brisbane following recent flooding, Mr Hayes said numbers were down on previous sale.



"A lot of the meatworks export cattle stayed at home because of the port in Brisbane shutting down due to the floods," he said.

"They can't ship meat out of the country, so they'll be ready for next fortnight's sale."



Mr Hayes said the quality yarding of cattle offered had piqued the interest of many restockers.



"The season hasn't been as good as previous years and a few local graziers are lightening their numbers due to the lack of feed," he said.



Sale highlights

Keith Perry of Nebo sold Droughtmaster number 0 feeder steers, weighing 415kg, for 550c/kg to return $2283 per head.



Bullrush Pastoral at Nebo sold Brangus steers, weighing 364kg, for 558c/kg to return $2032/hd.



Scott Perry of Nebo sold Charbray number 0 feeder steers, weighing 415kg, for 550c/kg to return $2283, while the Turner family sold heavy Braford number one steers, weighing 344kg, for 610c/kg to return $2100/hd.

Fort Cooper of Kainga, Nebo sold 86 Santa Brahman cross weaner steers selling to 780c/kg to return $1861/hd.



Their Santa Brahman cross weaner heifers sold for 706.2 c/kg to average $1366/hd.

