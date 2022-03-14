More than 2000 weapons surrendered in illicit firearm campaign

Crime Stoppers Queensland has launched the second phase of its illicit firearms campaign after 2206 firearms were surrendered during the initial stage.



The first stage of the state-wide blitz included 58 firearms of interest ranging from semi-automatic, machine guns and large military weapons.

The campaign is an ongoing effort by Crime Stoppers Queensland alongside Queensland Police Service to reduce the number of, and access to, illicit unregistered firearms in the community.

Crime Stoppers Queensland volunteer director, Andrew Jones, said reporting of illicit firearms was everyone's responsibility.



"Phase one of our campaign in 2021 was to encourage those with unregistered or unwanted firearms to surrender without penalty," he said.



"Now in phase two, we want Queenslanders to share what they know when it comes to illicit firearms in their community.

"Protecting our loved ones and making our communities safer is everyone's responsibility. We all have an important role to play in ensuring illicit firearms do not get into the hands of criminals.

"If you know someone who has an unregistered or illegal firearm, you can tell Crime Stoppers Queensland without having to say who you are or get involved."

Rural properties were often targeted for firearm thefts with police urging all property owners to ensure registered and lawful firearms are stored correctly and securely.



Queensland Police Service Far North District, Detective Acting Inspector, Kevin Goan, said illicit firearms in local communities pose potential risks of harm to members of the public.

"Through the policing environment we know that firearms that are unlawfully obtained pose as a commodity that are exchanged for other illicit substances," he said.

"Quite often people within our community who are lawful owners of firearms are targeted in relation to theft.

"The firearms are then used for trade in commodities or for sale to other people, which are used for various purposes.

"We ask that anyone who does have information in relation to the whereabouts of illicit firearms contact Crime Stoppers and report what it is that they know."

Detective Goan said lawful owners of registered firearms across north Queensland were targeted in firearm theft.

"We cover some 390,000 square kilometres, which is made up of a number of different rural communities and vast land holdings, where people engaged in the rural sector are lawfully in possession of firearms," he said.

"What we have seen is that those people are targeted purely for firearm theft.

"We are asking people who know those that are responsible for those thefts to come forward via anonymously reporting mechanisms, which is Crime Stoppers, to tell us what they know and who they are.

"It is a significant opportunity for us to get firearms off the street, and by doing so, we guarantee that we are moving in the right direction to keep our community safe."

Stolen firearms that are modified become a firearm of interest.

"Where we see that firearms have been stolen from people who are lawfully in possession of them, we see that they are either converted to operate in a manner that they were not intended," Detective Goan said.

"That is they may be automated or we see weapons such as shotguns are shortened

"We see them being used by persons engaged in illicit activities, such as the unlawful trade of dangerous drugs, or using firearms to recoup debts that are owed to them."

Being caught with an unregistered or illegal firearm outside amnesty conditions could result in a fine of up to $66,725, up to 13 years in jail, and a criminal record.

For more information or to make a report visit the Crime Stoppers Queensland website or call 1800 333 000.



