Charolais cross weaner steers make 760c/$2356 at Emerald

Numbers eased by 300 head to see just over 1900 penned at Emerald on Thursday.

Quality was a bit mixed throughout the sale and this affected values along with the general easing with flooding in the south still causing logistical problems.

In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg sold to 514c to average 425c, heavy steers 500-550kg reached 536c to average 491c, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 538c for the feeder types to average 449c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 387c to average 374c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 380c to average 368c, while heavy bulls over 600kg sold to 370c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg, sold to 640c to average 512c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg topped at 670c to average 558c, steers 280-350kg reached 760c to average 646c, while weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 760c to average 691c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 580c to average 473c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 702c to average 562c, while weaner heifers reached 702c to average 604c. Too few cows and calves to quote this week.

Highlights:

Welcome Downs Cattle Co, Mywyn Station, Einsleigh, offered a draft of Brahman cross bullocks, with the 698kg lead selling for 434c and $3032. The Lansdowne family, Southerwood, Willows, had their 670kg steers reach 450c and $3015.



Charles and Carmel McKinlay, Bloodwood, Yamala, sold 700kg Brangus cows to 382c and $2675, while the Sparrow family, Tresillian, Alpha, had their 550kg Droughtmaster cross cows to 381c and $2098. The Roper Valley cows from Terranora, Capella, sold 612kg Santa cows to 379c and $2323, while the Garside family, Calderwood, Dysart, had their 454kg Brahman steers to 536c and $2437.



Rhonda Ryan, Banyula, Capella, offered 390kg South Devon cross steers to 554c and $2161, while AJ and Pam Davison, Lumeah, Middlemount, had their 310kg Charolais cross weaner steers to 760c and $2356.