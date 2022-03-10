New 54-room motel proposed in Hughenden

Flinders Shire Council is calling for expressions of interest (EOI) in developing a new 54- room motel in Hughenden to help with growing demand for accommodation in the region.

Hughenden requires increased short and long-term accommodation options and council has land available for the new motel.

Flinders Shire Council Mayor Jane McNamara said current demand for short-term accommodation in Hughenden far exceeded the availability locally.



"We are encouraging the development and operation of all forms of accommodation in Hughenden, including motels, apartments, cabin parks and hostels to increase the capacity of Hughenden's temporary accommodation," Cr McNamara said.

"We believe there will also be further demand on currently limited resources due to Council's plans for stimulating economic development in the Shire.

"As a result, there is a strong case for viability of an additional motel accommodation in Hughenden.

"We are now looking for all interested parties to submit an outline of their own proposal based on the form(s) of accommodation they would like to develop on the site."

The site comprises of two parcels of freehold land owned by council, and is located at McLay Street and Flinders Highway.



The council planning scheme is supporting the development of 50 rooms on each parcel, along with other associated facilities.

"We intend for the site to be developed as accommodation and associated facilities, for example a restaurant, a pool and a playground," Cr McNamara said.

"Interested parties can operate the accommodation themselves or lease the accommodation to a third-party operator."

Council will develop a shortlist of proponents who will be invited to submit formal tenders under a separate request for tender process.



It is intended that a contract with the successful tenderer will be entered into in August 2022.

Interested parties can access the EOI, which has a closing date of April 13.

