Cloncurry saddlery searching for eager hands to keep rodeo tradition alive

When sparks flew at the 1989 Escott Rodeo a north west Queensland couple had no idea they were about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime travelling the rodeo and campdraft circuit across Australia.

An almost three-decade long stint, Colin and Kylee Ferguson, along with their children, have owned and operated the Rodeo Saddle shop and mobile store in Cloncurry.

However, the time has come where the family is searching for the next generation to take over the reins and continue the vibrant tradition amongst the north.

Colin said the store had a long history spanning almost 50-years.

"The Rodeo Saddle shop was first established in 1974 by Abe and Kate Teece," he said.

"Kate was from the Darcy family from Mallapunyah Springs in the Northern Territory, and the building was left to her and her siblings in their parent's will.

"The business itself is approaching 50-years in 2024."

Colin and Kylee purchased the building and business in 1995 and have hit the ground running ever since with Colin taking the lead in managing the store.

The Rodeo Saddle shop and mobile store has a vibrant history amongst the north. Photo: Stephen Mowbray Photography.

"I have always run the shop and employed staff, while Kylee built a career outside of the business," Colin said.

The business sells branded rodeo equipment, western apparel and stockman products, as well as offering saddlery repairs.

Colin has also built a solid reputation supplying high quality equipment, such as custom gear bags, swags and nosebags.

The couple since welcomed three children, who Colin said spent their days outside of school and sport in the shop and enjoying all that country life has to offer.

The Ferguson family also utilised a mobile shop to suit their travelling western lifestyle.

"We would travel to most of the local campdrafts, rodeos and shows across the north-west area and sell our products," Colin said.

"There have been occasions where we've travelled as far as Katherine in the Northern Territory, and down to Victoria and Tasmania.

"Our family have always competed in rodeos and we gave the occasional campdraft run a crack at times."

The family would ideally like to find a younger version of themselves to take over the business. Photo: Stephen Mowbray Photography.

However, with family scattered across the globe and priorities shifting, the Fergusons are looking to mentor a young couple to hand over the reins of their beloved business.

Colin said they would ideally like to find a younger version of themselves.

"We would like to find a couple who mirror ourselves in our younger days that are looking to build the store into their own dream business," he said.

"It would really suit a couple who love the country and western lifestyle - travelling to campdrafts, rodeos and are also looking to start a family.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to compete in rodeo events, whilst also paying the way."

The couple would like to see the business continue to prosper in the area well past its upcoming 50th anniversary.

Cade, Colin, Kylee, Brandee and Kolt Ferguson. Photo: Leonie Winks Photography.

"We would like to see it in younger hands so we can travel to see our kids a bit more," Colin said.

"It's a great location to live and work, surrounded by the countryside and just over an hour's drive to Mount Isa.

"It is a wonderful place to raise a family, lead a balanced lifestyle and a great place to run a successful business."

Colin is ready and eager to mentor the right couple to take over the business with the opportunity of vendor finance to approved interested individuals.

Interested couples or young families are encouraged to get in touch with the Ferguson family at the Rodeo Saddle shop.



