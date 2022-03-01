Calling for the next gen of Tablelands cattle handlers and paraders

Registrations are now open for the Malanda Show Society beef cattle handling and judging school.



The local program educates participants in both basic and more advanced cattle handling techniques and judging skills in preparation for the North Queensland agricultural show circuit.



Malanda Pastoral, Agricultural and Industrial Society manager, Kate Stokes, said the school had a rich two-decade local history.



"The program is all about encouraging students from across north Queensland to learn new skills before joining the show circuit," she said.



Local schools from across the north along with independent students and adults are encouraged to apply.



"In the past we have had students complete the course who may be studying ag at their school," Ms Stokes said.



"We have also had teachers who have been joining school ag departments come along and brush up on their knowledge and skills."



The course will include judging of both stud and prime cattle with reference to market suitability, as well as preparing cattle for competitions, covering skills from; training and breaking, feeding, grooming, parading, ring craft and show etiquette.



Ms Stokes said education is at the core of the program.



"Participants will be placed in the more new or experienced groups depending on their skill and knowledge level," she said.



"In the past we have invited our local vet to talk about breeding and breaking down the animal.



"We have had a butcher talk about how an animal is bred for their meat and what they look for.



"Local graziers and judges have also attended to really educate participants in all areas of cattle."



Participants may also have the opportunity to represent the North Queensland Sub Chamber in the young judges and paraders events at the Ekka depending on local and sub-chamber final competition winners.



Ms Stokes said it showed participants there were opportunities to progress and develop professionally in the industry.



The beef cattle handling and judging school will take place from May 20 to 22 with applications closing on April 1. For more information contact the Malanda Show Society.



