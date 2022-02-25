Georgetown loses last remaining bank

Georgetown Bendigo Bank agency announced it will close its branch to customers on Thursday, 12 May. The agency shutdown signals the closure of the last remaining bank branch in Georgetown.



"The Agency is attached to Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country who, after a review, have decided that they no longer wish to continue to operate the Agency. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank have agreed to this decision," a Bendigo and Adelaide Bank spokesperson said.

"Closing a branch or agency is never a decision we make lightly, however, as more and more customers choose to do their banking online or over the phone, our Bank must respond and invest to support these changes in customer behaviour."

The spokesperson said customers will now be able to use the Bank@Post facility for face-to-face transactions at the same location.

"The Board of Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country have also decided to make the Bank@Post facility, operating from the same location, to be available fee free for customers for 3 months after the Agency closes," the spokesperson said.

"The Board of Community Bank Ravenshoe-Gulf Country will continue to support customers with lending enquiries as they currently do and to provide sponsorships, support and grants to a range of community groups and events across the district, such as the Georgetown Golf Day and Georgetown and Einasleigh Bush Races".



Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the Bendigo Bank was Georgetown's last remaining bank branch and its closure would leave the public with a 400-plus kilometre round trip to get to their next closest bank.

"Governments have an obligation to intervene in the flawed situation that is currently hindering economic and population growth in not just the town of Georgetown, but what is seems is every region removed from the coast" Mr Katter said.

"For many years not only have the banks been diverting away from their bricks and mortar, but also the duty they hold to provide loans to those in rural and remote areas.

"Unfortunately for applicants, postcode discrimination exists from all major lenders and trying to get a loan in Georgetown is far more difficult than Townsville or Brisbane.

"These decisions are heavily dependent on postcode and are often no reflection on the suitability for an applicant's overall security profile for a loan."



Mr Katter said the closure of the Georgetown's last bank was symbolic of the bush's long-term struggles.

"Towns cannot progress with this current discrimination, they simply cannot attract people wanting to secure loans to buy houses or businesses on such unreasonable terms," he said.

Etheridge Shire Council Mayor Barry Hughes said the bank's closure would have a significant impact on his community.

"Etheridge Shire Residents once again face an uncertain future with the impending closure of the only banking option for the region based in Georgetown," Cr Hughes said.

"Rural and regional areas are fed up with this type of disregard for the economic sustainability across smaller remote and regional communities.

"Etheridge Shire in the past has worked closely with banking institutions to ensure that banking facilities remain open for business to the wide and varied business activities that sustain the region."

Cr Hughes said, in the case of Bendigo Bank withdrawing its services, no opportunity for discussion was offered to the Etheridge Shire Council or the community to look at potential solutions to problems including the fact residents would no longer be able to open accounts or make loan enquiries in their own community.



The closure coincides with National Australia Bank (NAB) issuing letters to their customers earlier this month, informing them that their Rockhampton East Street branch will close it's doors on March 17, 2022.



NAB Retail Customer Executive, Emma Hounsell said the decision was due to more customers choosing to bank online.



"Increasingly customers are banking digitally, with more than 94pc of customer interactions now taking place over the phone, by video or online," Ms Hounsell said.



"As more and more customers are choosing to bank online, we're investing in improving our digital platform to make it easier and faster.



"While our physical branch presence in East Street will no longer be there, we will still be there for our customers - just in different ways."

Ms Hounsell said despite the closure, there will be no job losses.



"Approximately 65pc of our customers in the East Street branch have only visited the branch once in the last year and approximately 60pc of customers are also using other branches including the recently refurbished Rockhampton North branch, located at Stockland Rockhampton in Yaamba Rd Rockhampton.



"We have already secured new opportunities for the branch team, allowing them to continue to support customers either through other branches or across phone and digital channels."

