Call for hunters to help with deer genetic research

The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries class wild populations of chital deer as restrictive invasive animals. Photo: Queensland Government.

A James Cook University (JCU) PhD student is appealing to recreational hunters, taxidermists, butchers and truckies to help source chital deer tissue samples for his research project.



Matthew Quin is investigating the genetics of chital deer in the Charters Towers region. His research explores the dispersal of the deer species and dietary habits in the dry tropics.



Chital deer were introduced to northern Australia from the Indian subcontinent in 1880 and have since spread throughout the landscape.



The deer are farmed for venison, however the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries class wild populations as restrictive invasive animals.



Mr Quin said numbers of the species have flourished.



"I am really interested in the idea of a genetic bottleneck," he said.



"It's a term given when a population is greatly reduced in size - say after a weather event - or there are impacts on genetic diversity.



"This could be a lack of adaptive ability, which makes a species vulnerable to the environment.



"Chital deer are an exception to the rule - they have absolutely flourished."



Mr Quin's research explores why the species has prospered and the environmental conditions that have allowed it to do so.



To answer his research questions effectively, Mr Quin is in dire need of chital deer tissue samples.



"I am putting the call out to recreational hunters and collectors, taxidermists, property owners or truckies who may come into contact with chital deer," Mr Quin said.



"I will send out a sampling kit to collect a tissue sample. Essentially it will be a little plastic test tube with ethanol to preserve the specimen and a form to write down some details.



"I will also include a reply paid envelope to send it back."



Only a small piece of tissue is required around the size of two grains of rice. Mr Quin will use the samples for DNA extraction and sequencing in the lab.



Samples are not limited to the Charters Towers area with Mr Quin welcoming collected samples from outside the region.



"Different samples from a broad area will also allow me to see if the species is far more related or different depending on where they're found," he said.



Originally from Benalla in Victoria, Mr Quin said his upbringing in the high-country sparked his interest in studying deer species.



Mr Quin completed both his Bachelor and Master of Science at La Trobe University before undertaking his PhD at JCU.



Anyone who may be able to supply tissue samples are encouraged to get in contact with Matthew Quin on 0432 094 922.



