Jucani Park sells for $6.1 million to Hick family

THE Upper Barron cattle and cropping property Jucani Park has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $6.1 million.

Situated 16 kilometres from Atherton in the well-renowned Upper Barron region, the proeprty was auctioned on a "walk-in walk-out" basis, which included two freehold titles, 145 mega litre water license and planting equipment.



Jucani Park is in two freehold titles with a total area of 169 hectares (417 acres) of undulating fertile red volcanic soil suitable for various agricultural and horticultural enterprises including but not limited to Avocados, Macadamia's, Forage crops, passion fruit and coffee.



Buyers Vanda and Brett Hicks, Lynfield Station, Julia Creek, Tom Mugford, Nutrien, Tolga, Jucani Park vendors Julia and Nick Burton-Taylor with their son Sam, and David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts.

Bought by Brett and Vanda Hick, Lynfield Station, Julia Creek, the purchase price is equal to about $36,094 per hectare ($14,628/acre).



The property is currently utilised for cattle fattening and has a carrying capacity of 350 adult equivalents with proven gains more than 210kg per annum with a pasture fertiliser program.



The property features a grand six-bedroom brick family home set in expansive gardens overlooking the 169 hectares of premium grazing pastures.



It is relatively open country with a mix of premium pastures that include Braccia, Setaria, Pinto Peanut, Creeping Vigera and Glycine is generally free of pests and weeds.



The plentiful supply of fresh water is an invaluable feature. Gwynne Creek boundaries one side of the property and provides sufficient supply stock and domestic purposes and the 140ML irrigation license.



Previously a solid set irrigation system was utilised to water approximately 35 acres of the property however, whilst some of the infrastructure remains, this has not been utilised under existing management.



The cattle yard is near the main homestead and a short distance from the sealed Belson Road. It is a mix of aged wooden posts and rails with some portable panels.



It has a capacity of approx. 250 head with race drafting, branding and vet crush facilities inclusive.



An un-utilised plunge dip is present. The yards are functional and in working condition. It is fenced into aprox.12 paddocks which are ideal for rotational grazing.



Located adjacent to the cattle yard there is a large four bay steel machinery shed with concrete floor, with power and water connected.



A further old dairy building of block construction is utilised for storage and a 250 head capacity feed out pad is also closely located to the cattle yards.



