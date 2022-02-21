Outback Way to get $678-million revamp

Australia's longest shortcut is set to receive an upgrade.

The federal government announced an additional $678-million investment to seal 1000kms of road and deliver further upgrades to 'Outback Way'.

The investment will create thousands of jobs and better connect regional industries and communities.

The remaining unsealed and substandard sections of road in Queensland and Western Australia will be sealed. Plenty Highway and Tjukaruru Road in the Northern Territory will also be upgraded.

The Morrison-Joyce government reiterated its commitment to sealing the entire 2720kms stretch of road to cut travel times for freight and tourists, whilst giving residents along the route improved access to the supplies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the upgrades would support 2197 jobs and deliver an important economic boost across Australia's centre.

"Our additional investment of $678 million in Outback Way is part of our plan for a strong economy across Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia," the Prime Minister said.

"Investing in infrastructure right across Australia will keep our economy strong and growing while ensuring Australians, regardless of where they live, have jobs.

"Our investment locks in a pipeline of works that will drive investment in regional Australia and boost economies from Winton in Queensland to Laverton in Western Australia, helping regional and remote communities and those who call them home to grow and prosper."

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Barnaby Joyce, said the upgrades would create new opportunities for industries along the route, including the critical earth precincts north of Alice Springs, the gold precincts around Laverton and the beef industry.



Coined Australia's Route 66, the 'Outback Way' carves a 2700km track through the heart of Australia. Photo: Outback Way - Australia's Longest Shortcut.

Federal Member for Maranoa, David Littleproud, said $154 million would be invested in the Queensland section of 'Outback Way' creating 671 jobs across the state.

"Sealing and upgrading Outback Way will reduce the long and unreliable travel times that freight and motorists experience along sections of the route," Minister Littleproud said.

"The upgrades will also drive economic growth in remote communities, bring more tourists, improve connections between people, jobs and services, and goods with markets."

Senator for Queensland and Special Envoy for Northern Australia, Susan McDonald, said mining and agriculture businesses would benefit from the Government's investment in western Queensland.

"$41.5 million of this funding will go towards progressively sealing the remaining unsealed sections of the Donohue Highway in Queensland, to improve safety and efficiency," Senator McDonald said.

"Solely-funded by the Australian Government, the Donohue Highway sealing works will support around 124 jobs during construction, providing a major boost to the local economy."

The additional funding allows upgrades to proceed as previously funded works are completed.



The federal commitment represents 80-per-cent of the total funding package with state and territory governments providing the remaining 20pc.



