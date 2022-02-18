Ever dreamt of becoming a train driver? Here's your chance!

Bowen Rail has announced 12 trainee train driver positions are up for grabs.



Launched in August 2020, the new Queensland rail freight operator is searching for the next crop of train drivers for its fleet of state-of-the-art locomotives.



Bowen Rail Company (BRC) general manager, Brendan Lane, said the positions were being recruited in readiness for when construction, testing and commissioning activities are complete.



"This latest round of recruitment of new to industry and experienced applicants is the next step on the road to optimising our existing business capacity, which is very exciting for the team," he said.



The diesel freight locomotives are the next generation rolling stock and have been designed to use technology to create a safer working environment for crews.



The new technology also removes some of the physical requirements of the job that created industry entry barriers.



Bowen Rail Company general manager, Brendan Lane, said he is delighted to be investing in people and the local community. Photo: Bowen Rail.

"Despite the cutting-edge nature of our fleet, our trains still need humans, and we're delighted to be investing in people and our community, as well as systems and technology," Mr Lane said.



"The trains are the most powerful diesel locomotive in Queensland, allowing us to haul in a double, not triple-head configuration, and on a per train basis, they are more fuel efficient.



"But the perks of the job extend beyond brand new equipment.



"There's a lot to be said for living in a close-knit community with a great sense of civic spirit, and we provide a lifestyle roster that lets you take full advantage of all that The Whitsundays have to offer."



For more information and to submit your application visit the Bowen Rail website. Applications close March 6.



