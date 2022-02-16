North Queensland man strikes gold winning $1 million in lotto

A North Queensland man has hit the jackpot after he won $1 million in this week's Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4156.



The Townsville grandfather held the only division one winning entry drawn on Monday. The Lott confirmed his win on Tuesday morning.



The North Queenslander said it was a dream come true.



"I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't get back to sleep, so I checked my Gold Lotto ticket, and that's when I thought I might have won division one," he said.



"But I was half asleep, so I thought I was dreaming or seeing things.



"I went back to sleep and assumed I'd wake up in the morning to it all being just a dream."



Celebrations ensue, the Townsville man plans to share the winnings with his family.



"I want to use my prize to support my family. I'd love to help my siblings so they can retire earlier than planned, and I have kids and grandkids, so they'll all get some too," he said.



"All I ever wanted to do if I won the lottery was help my loved ones, so that's exactly what I'm going to do. I don't even care about spending any of it on me, it's all for them.



"I just want to make sure my family is okay. Anything left over I'll use to enjoy my retirement."



The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4156 on February 14 were 4, 29, 11, 35, 37 and 31 with supplementary numbers 5 and 21.



The lucky entry was purchased at Nextra Willows News at Thuringowa Central.



