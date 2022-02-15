Disaster assistance extended to flood affected western Queensland

The local western Queensland government areas of Burke, Flinders, McKinlay and Paroo will have disaster assistance extended as the impacts of ongoing flooding comes to fruition.

Disaster assistance is provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements or DFRA. The funding is available in 12 local western Queensland Government areas.

Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Bridget McKenzie, said Queensland communities would continue to be supported in their local recovery.

"As the impacts of these floods are understood, all levels of government are working together to ensure every available support and assistance is provided to affected communities," Minister McKenzie said.

"The floods currently affecting much of western Queensland have caused significant damage to roads, isolated many remote towns, and we anticipate significant clean-up will be required when the floodwaters recede.

"This assistance will fund the extensive work that needs to be done to repair the essential public infrastructure throughout western Queensland, ultimately ensuring these communities recover more quickly."

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Mark Ryan, said the western Queensland floods were in addition to the floods already affecting much of the state this disaster season.

"Queenslanders are a resilient lot, but it's essential we provide support and assistance as quickly as we possibly can," Minister Ryan said.

"As the waters go down in the west, the true widespread impact of this severe weather system will emerge.

"The floods have damaged essential public assets, such as roads and bridges, and there will be a great deal of clean up and repair work to deal with the effects of the floods.

"This funding will help alleviate the cost of counter disaster operations including sand-bagging and debris clearing and the repair of essential public assets such as roads.

"The Australian and Queensland governments will continue to work together to support the long-term recovery of all communities impacted by the western Queensland floods."

DRFA funding is available for Barcoo, Boulia, Bulloo, Burke, Cloncurry, Diamantina, Flinders, McKinlay, Mount Isa, Paroo, Quilpie and Winton.