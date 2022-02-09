Somerview Red Brahmans open the vault on heifer genetics at Big Country

Brian Kirkwood of Somerview Red Brahmans sold five stud heifers for the first time at the Big Country Brahman sale earlier this week.

Charters Towers stud Somerview Red Brahmans finally opened the vault on their heifer genetics during the Big Country Brahman sale on Monday.



After more than 40 years in the Brahman industry, Brian and Glenda Kirkwood of Somerview Red Brahmans offered five stud heifers for the first time in a public auction to a receptive crowd of buyers.



While they are no strangers to offering stud sires at Big Country, Mr Kirkwood said it was time to test the waters with their female offering.



"I wanted to see how well heifers would go in the current market," he said.



The result was very pleasing with the five females averaging $11,600 and topping at $16,000 for Somerview Kath 3513 who was purchased by the Stevens family of Cremona Brahmans, Julia Creek.



The 15-month-old unjoined red daughter of Samari S Cheeky and Somerview Kath 2614 was homozygous poll.

Other heifers in the draft boasted Palmvale Honky Tonk and Samari Plains Comrade sire lines.



Overall 131 'Brahman Belles' averaged $9365 with a top of $50,000 outlaid for the 13-month-old JDH Mr Elmo Manso daughter NCC Red Opal 5226 by the Northern Queensland Cattle Consortium.

