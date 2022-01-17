Queensland Rail suspends Townsville-Mount Isa service due to COVID-related staff shortage

Queensland Rail is suspending some of its regional passenger services due to the effect COVID is having on staffing levels.



From Monday, Queensland Rail will temporarily suspend the Inlander service between Townsville and Mount Isa, and the Westlander service between Brisbane and Charleville.



Also, the Spirit of the Outback service between Brisbane and Longreach will temporarily reduce to one service per week from January 24.



Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the temporary measures were necessary to manage an increasing number of employees in isolation.

"Like the rest of Queensland, Queensland Rail is experiencing a rising number of employees who need to isolate for their health, and for the safety of others," Mr Bailey said.

"Queensland Rail appreciates customers' understanding during the temporary change, which aims to give service stability during a rapidly changing situation, providing customers the information they need to plan their travel."



Mr Bailey said there would be no impacts to the regional freight network and at this stage no changes on the Brisbane to Cairns corridor.

"Queensland Rail will continue to review the impacts of COVID-19 on the workforce and its operations and keep customers informed of any developments," he said.

"Queensland has also adjusted isolation rules for essential workers which includes transport staff, easing pressure on the Queensland Rail workforce."



Queensland Rail is contacting all customers that were booked on the impacted services to offer a refund, rebooking or alternate transport arrangements.



