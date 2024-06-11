Beef Expo trade exhibitors share what's selling in the industry

Everything from genetics companies to water businesses and carbon services were displayed at the eighth Northern Beef Producers Expo last week.
ProWay's Maddie Price and Joshua Scott showcased to attendees their cattle and sheep yards along with shearing shed fit outs.
"We can customise to suit your existing structures sheds, fences or your specific needs then right through to the construction process and then we follow up," Mr Scott said.
Sunshine Coast GD Water Solutions' Skye Jackat said her water bore drilling company offered stock and domestic irrigation bores and supply pumps.
"We've had a few enquiries. Generally when it's drier the enquiries pick up. During the drought your dams run low and farmers are carting water...costing thousands," she said.
"But if they can drill a bore on their property and get significant water, they don't need to cart and they're self-sufficient. It can be potable water and they can pump it to the tanks at the house."
CarbonLink's Brenton Wenham offered soil carbon and sequestration services to positively gear cattle into being carbon neutral.
"We test every five years...down five metres through photosynthetic pathways and locking up carbon within the soil...for thousands of years," he said.
Gener8 Reproduction's Callan Solari offered services including pregnancy testing, IVF and genetic sales.
"Producers understand the importance of things like testing...[and] we're seeing a response from our clients around IVF," he said.
NQ Equipment's Jack and Shane Taylor from Cairns showcased land care equipment including the post-in trencher, which they said had flooded the market.
"It helps with operations. Producers don't have to dig the hole and it packs it as well," Shane said.
