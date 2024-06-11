North Queensland Register
Junior judges defy selection odds to claim sashes

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
June 11 2024 - 12:00pm
Charlotte Coggan, Columba Catholic College, and judge Kenneth Coleman with Charlotte's winning sash for the 14 years and over division in the Junior Schools Judging competition. Picture: Esp Family Photography
THE winners from this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo's Junior Schools Judging competition have gone on to show that you don't need to select in the same order as the judges to claim the winning sash.

