Home Hill exhibitors crowned winners at Beef Expo dinner

LISGAR Pastoral took home the Most Successful Exhibitor award at the Northern Beef Producers presentation dinner on June 7, as well as a bevvy of sashes for a variety of pens across the Commercial Cattle Competition.
Lisgar Station, situated between Bowen and the Burdekin at Home Hill, was purchased by the Rea family in 1961.
The station has since been passed down from its originally owners and managers, Edward and Dorothy Rea.
Robert Rea Jnr works alongside his father Robert Snr on the property.
"[I feel] very good [about the win]. I'm very happy with the cattle. It was a good day and a good competition. I'm very happy," Mr Rea said.
"We had from bullocks to cows to trade heifers, young breeder heifers and feeder heifers. All sold well. It was a good day overall and a good night.
"They mostly went to meat works buyers...JBS Townsville and Teys [Rockhampton]."
Lisgar runs about 2500 Droughtmaster cattle on its 11,000 hectares.
Mr Rea's great grandfather Bob was one of the two original cattlemen who pioneered the breed, producing the first Droughtmasters in 1946, and giving the breed its name.
"My great grandfather was actually one of the founders of Droughtmasters. I'm fourth generation in Droughtmasters," Mr Rea said.
"We've got good weight for age and good weight in younger cattle. We are breeding fro that, we're breeding for early growth and early weight. It's all coming together."
Ten vendors from as far north as Woodstock and Bowen, as far west as Prairie and Torrens Creek and as far south as Clermont yarded a total of 310 cattle, including not for sale cattle.
In the not for sale cattle, there were 10 replacement heifers, 30 weaner heifers, 45 weaner steers and 80 feedlot steers.
In the sale cattle, there were 70 oxen, 28 cows, 30 trade heifers, 10 feeder steers and si feeder heifers.
Rhys Collins judged the replacement heifers and weaners, Keeley Edward from Teys Rockhampton judged the male cattle and feeder cattle and Aaron Adcock from JBS Townsville judged the female cattle.
The eighth annual Northern Beef Producers Expo was held at the Dalrymple (H.M. Clarke) Saleyards in Charters Towers, along with the sixth cattle competition.
Goldtower consultant Madonna Simmons said the expo organisers had approached her business about assisting them with arranging the dinner, which was held at the Poppethead Plaza.
"Charters towers is known really for its great beef stock so the expo itself...is like a pinnacle for the region...it grows the economy as well," Ms Simmons said.
Around 150 people including producers, industry suppliers, Elders, freight drivers attended the dinner.
The evening concluded with a fundraising auction with goods donated from local businesses.
There was an original artwork by a local artist Catharine Clarke, toy yards from Country Toys, a hamper from local businesses such as Exquisite Beauty, KM&Co, Sisbella Hair and Beauty, Flowers in the Towers and Outback Impressions Photography and a mini swag from the Royal Flying Doctors Service.
The donated items were auctioned off Nutrien Ag Charters Towers livestock agent with all funds donated to the RFDS.
Class 1: Pen of 5 Export Bullocks
1. Shepherd Arthur & Co, Milray Station, Pentland
2. M8 Cattle Company, Woodstock
3. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
Class 2: Best Single Bullock:
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
2. Holzwart Family, Kanda (NT) Pty Ltd, Torrens Creek
3. Neil and Narelle Angus, Dawson Vale Station, Belyando Crossing
Class 3: Pen of 5 Cows:
1. Gina Warre, St Anns Pastoral, Belyando Crossing
2. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
3. Nick and Kira Brownson, Burdekin Brahmans, Charters Towers
Class 4: Best Single Cow:
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
2. Gina Warre, St Anns Pastoral, Belyando Crossing
3. Nick and Kira Brownson, Burdekin Brahmans, Charters Towers
Class 5: Pen of Trade Bullocks:
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
2. Gina Warre, St Anns Pastoral, Belyando Crossing
3. Chris and Cathy Allingham, Fletchervale Pastoral Company, Charters Towers
Class 6: Pen of Trade Heifers
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
2. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
3. Shepherd Arthur & Co, Milray Station, Pentland
Class 7: Pen of Feeder Steers:
1. Neil and Narelle Angus, Dawson Vale Station, Belyando Crossing
2. Jack and Tara Dumma, Emoh Ruo Grazing, Middlemount
Class 8: Pen of Feedlot Steers:
1. Gina Warre, St Anns Pastoral, Belyando Crossing
2. Holzwart Family, Kanda (NT) Pty Ltd, Torrens Creek
3. Neil and Narelle Angus, Dawson Vale Station, Belyando Crossing
Class 9: Pen of Feeder Heifers:
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
Class 10: Pen of Weaner Steers:
1. Gina Warre, St Anns Pastoral, Belyando Crossing
2. Karl and Megan Knuth, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers
3. Karl and Megan Knuth, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers
Class 11: Pen of Weaner Heifers:
1. Nick and Kira Brownson, Burdekin Brahmans, Charters Towers
2. Nick and Kira Brownson, Burdekin Brahmans, Charters Towers
Class 12: Pen of five Replacement Heifers
1. Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
2. Holzwart Family, Kanda (NT) Pty Ltd, Torrens Creek
Most Successful New Exhibitor:
Shepherd Arthur & Co, Milray Station, Pentland
Most Successful Overall Exhibitor:
Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.