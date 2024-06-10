North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Home Hill exhibitors crowned winners at Beef Expo dinner

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated June 11 2024 - 10:20am, first published 6:00am
Kada Jodrell with Robert Rea of Lisgar Station who took home the Most Successful Exhibitor award at this year's Northern Beef Producers presentation dinner. Picture: Steph Allen
LISGAR Pastoral took home the Most Successful Exhibitor award at the Northern Beef Producers presentation dinner on June 7, as well as a bevvy of sashes for a variety of pens across the Commercial Cattle Competition.

