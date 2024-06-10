North Queensland Register
Wilmar welcomes first of 2024 cane

Updated June 10 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Inkerman Mill manager operations Glenn Nicholson oversees full bins of cane coming into the yard for processing. Picture: Wilmar
Production kicked off at Wilmar Sugar and Renewables' Inkerman Mill in the Burdekin region on Monday morning, with the first cane for the 2024 season tipped at 9.28am.

