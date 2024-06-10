Wilmar welcomes first of 2024 cane

Production kicked off at Wilmar Sugar and Renewables' Inkerman Mill in the Burdekin region on Monday morning, with the first cane for the 2024 season tipped at 9.28am.
Two more of Wilmar's Burdekin factories - Invicta and Kalamia - were set to start production later this week, before another five mills next week.
General manager operations, Mike McLeod, said Inkerman Mill got off to a good start, thanks to the hard work of all employees.
"Today was a great achievement from the whole team," he said.
"I want to thank all of our people who worked tirelessly over the past week, and in particular over the weekend, to finalise preparations for start-up.
"We lit up the boilers yesterday afternoon and tipped the first bin just before 9.30am as planned. We look forward to producing the first raw sugar of the season tomorrow."
Mr McLeod said Wilmar's Sarina Distillery resumed production of bioethanol on May 30 following the annual month-long maintenance shut.
Mr McLeod said Sugar and Renewables employees covered by the enterprise agreement were voting on the company's EA offer today and tomorrow.
He said the company was monitoring factory operations and start dates, following notifications of further work stoppages and bans planned from Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.