Remote mustering takes flight in North Queensland

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 23 2024 - 6:00am
SkyKelpie would trade in bikes, horses and helicopters for a remote and easily accessible system. Photo supplied.
Mustering cattle with horses, bikes or helicopters could soon be a thing of the past, as demonstrated to producers by a North Queensland tech-company.

