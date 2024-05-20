North Queensland Register
Home/News

Why travelling 1000km for a skin check may have saved Shona's life

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated May 22 2024 - 2:18pm, first published May 21 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Shona Larkin drove 1000 kilometres to visit her GP for her annual skin check, she had no idea it would be the one that might have saved her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.