Northern airstrips granted upgrading funds

May 22 2024 - 6:00am
Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anthony Chisholm inspecting the Woorabinda Airport with Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council town service manager Reginald Cressbrook. Picture: Supplied
Seven Queensland airstrips at locations including Einasleigh and Mt Surprise are set to receive funding under round 10 of the Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program.

