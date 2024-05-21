Cape York landholders preparing for National Parks cattle cull

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is working with landholders that neighbour four national parks on Cape York Peninsula in advance of feral cattle control programs planned for later in the year, so they can retrieve their cattle in advance of the musters.
Landholders will have until September to muster their branded cattle from CYPAL national parks, after which remaining cattle will be seized.
"Following the September seizure, QPWS will conduct a control program in four CYPAL national parks targeting unbranded feral cattle," assistant principal ranger Steve Coulson said.
He said QPWS conducted regular feral animal control programs in the Cape parks, targeting feral pigs, feral cats, feral horses and unbranded cattle, adding that feral cattle populations were posing a potentially significant biosecurity risk through the transmission of disease, plus were causing damage to water bodies, rare and endangered plants, habitat for endangered animals, and places of cultural significance for First Nations people.
"It is estimated that thousands of unbranded cattle are still grazing and forming herds in the vast, unique and diverse landscapes on the peninsula," Mr Coulson said.
"In 2023, we issued 33 stock mustering permits, and we're asking any neighbouring landowners to contact QPWS early and obtain permits for 2024.
"Feral cattle populations can increase by about 40 per cent annually (and they) need to be removed from managed herds, so they don't reduce the value of landholders' stock."
In May last year, then-new Northern Parks regional director Matt Brien told Cape York graziers cattle management in national parks would improve, admitting QPWS's prior failings.
Speaking at a Cape York NRM grazing forum, he said they were serious about getting cattle management right and working together to do that.
A year earlier, the Department of Environment and Science postponed a controversial cattle cull in the Oyala Thumotang National Park, saying it was because it wanted to give landowners more notice of planned activities.
The stray cattle management program has been taking place in Cape York national parks since 2014 but a phased-in plan with property owners around the park allegedly hadn't been revisited since then.
It was estimated that around 5000 cattle had been shot since the program began, and Hill MP Shane Knuth renewed calls for the cull to be stopped, saying landholders hadn't had time to obtain permits to collect their branded cattle.
QPWS and CSIRO launched an aerial monitoring and satellite tracking program in 2022 and 2023, using helicopters and satellite tracking to establish the number and movement patterns of feral cattle, as well as their distribution, and Mr Coulson said the survey data would be used to inform mustering programs and to improve the management of feral cattle overall.
"That's why we have embarked on a three-year fencing maintenance and construction program with local Land Trusts to help prevent branded cattle entering our protected area." he said.
"Given the damage feral cattle can cause to the natural environment and culturally significant places, our primary objective is to significantly reduce the numbers of cattle on protected area estate, and to prevent re-population from occurring."
The 2024 program will occur on Rinyirru (Lakefield), Olkola, Oyala Thumotang, and Cape Melville National Parks.
It is said to have the support of Traditional Owners, landholders, AgForce, various environmental advocacy groups and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
