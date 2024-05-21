North Queensland Register
Cape York landholders preparing for National Parks cattle cull

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 21 2024 - 11:05am
Cattle running on country in Cape York. A national parks cull will get underway later in the year. Picture: File
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is working with landholders that neighbour four national parks on Cape York Peninsula in advance of feral cattle control programs planned for later in the year, so they can retrieve their cattle in advance of the musters.

