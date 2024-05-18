Good quality at lower prices gains breeder attention

When young Lachlan McArthur got a tip off from local agents about the quality of cattle set to be yarded at the Sarina Saleyards on May 17, he jumped at the opportunity to flesh out his family's Mystery Park breeding herd.
The 17-year-old Ray White Rural livestock agent walked away with 55 heifers for $450/head (down $81 from last sale's maximum price), 20 steers for $600/head (down $260) and 8 cows and calves for $1070/head (down $80) for his family's 12,140ha beef breeding operation, located two hours north of Rockhampton.
"It was a good day in the office," he said.
"They are good quality. The heifers are mainly local...(and) that's probably the best thing about the Sarina Saleyards - they're all coastal cattle and home is coastal cattle as well.
"We try and keep them as close (as we can)...you can't buy cattle from the western country because they'll just go backwards at home, if they survive."
A total 400 head were yarded at the prime and store sale including 190 steers, 173 heifers, 25 cows, five cows and 10 cows and calves.
"The quality of the cattle was very good...for crossbred cattle and they're making what they probably should have."
Mr McArthur said the season had "prevailed" with resulting weights in cattle paying off for producers.
"Mum and dad do trading at home so I bought the heifers at a reasonable price; probably below at the moment," he said.
"They'll go back in the paddock or go down to a feedlot. We'll feed them ourselves and then find a market for them as a fat heifer."
Mr McArthur's parents, Robert and Ainsley, have around 2000 breeders on agistment and predominately breed Angus cross cattle.
"They're the base of the herd. We keep them going, wean the calves and make profits out of the steers and keep the replacement heifers," Mr McArthur said.
"The season's been good, but it's nearly been too good for cattle. The calving rate has been reasonably good but it's been a factor of getting them back in calf."
The family opts to supply to feedlots instead of going through the local saleyard at Gracemere.
Their herd consists mostly of Brahman cross cows joined to Angus and Belmont x Angus bulls.
"In the trading game, it doesn't matter what the market is, you've just got to go with it," Mr McArthur said.
"Sometimes you make heaps, other times you don't make anything. It's just the way it goes. You can't half ass it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.