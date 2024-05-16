North Queensland Register
Home/News

Vanlee offered walk in, walk out with 6320 high grade cattle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 16 2024 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Vanlee offered walk in, walk out with 6320 high grade cattle
Vanlee offered walk in, walk out with 6320 high grade cattle

Vanlee Station is a 96,609 hectare (238,720 acre) rolling term lease on the Einasleigh River being offered on a walk in, walk out basis by Footy Prior and Leanne Condon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.