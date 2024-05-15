Quality bullocks and cows at Charters Towers prime sale

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 274c and averaged 248c, and those over 500kg topped at 272c to average 252c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 246c and averaged 225c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 248c, averaging 248c. Cows under 400kg made 220c and averaged 179c, while cows over 400kg reached 228c, averaging 209c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 241c, while bulls over 450kg reached 250c to average 231c.

