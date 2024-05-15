Quality bullocks and cows at Charters Towers prime sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1423 prime cattle today, consisting of 384 bullocks, 114 heifers, 666 cows and 259 bulls.
Agents said the cattle comprised large lines of well-conditioned and quality types of bullocks and cows, that sold to a more competitive market compared to previous weeks.
The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Georgetown, Mossman, and Belyando as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 25 cents a kilogram dearer, heifers were 25c dearer, cows were 20c dearer and bulls were 20c dearer on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 274c and averaged 248c, and those over 500kg topped at 272c to average 252c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 246c and averaged 225c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 248c, averaging 248c. Cows under 400kg made 220c and averaged 179c, while cows over 400kg reached 228c, averaging 209c. Bulls under 450kg made 250c and averaged 241c, while bulls over 450kg reached 250c to average 231c.
Bullocks topped at 266c/kg, for eight ox sold on a/c Jason Hay, Charters Towers, that weighed 608kg to return $1617.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Saleyard Services, that sold for 248c/kg and weighed 590kg to return $1464.
The top pen of cows was sold by Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Spyglass, Charters Towers, for 228.2c/kg, weighing 548kg to return $1251.
Bulls sold on a/c G and B Terry topped at 238c/kg and weighed 777kg, to return $1850.
