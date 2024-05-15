North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Quality bullocks and cows at Charters Towers prime sale

May 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality bullocks and cows at Charters Towers prime sale
Quality bullocks and cows at Charters Towers prime sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1423 prime cattle today, consisting of 384 bullocks, 114 heifers, 666 cows and 259 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.