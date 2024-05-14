North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Drought resilience project gets off the ground

Updated May 15 2024 - 6:53am, first published May 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle at Spyglass Beef Research Facility have been fitted with a virtual fencing collar. Picture: Supplied
Cattle at Spyglass Beef Research Facility have been fitted with a virtual fencing collar. Picture: Supplied

North Queensland graziers operating remote range land enterprises will now be able to improve their drought resilience through access to a major virtual fencing trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.