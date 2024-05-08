Brahman breeders celebrate at dinner

They have been by far the largest breed represented in the Beef Australia 2024 judging arena and on Tuesday evening it was time for Brahman breeders to get together to celebrate their achievements.
Around 380 people gathered for the Australian Brahman Breeders Association dinner, enjoying a main course of eye fillet from Brahman Beef Information Nucleus, or BIN, steers.
Guests were told that data from close to 2600 steers has been gathered in the BIN project to date, most of them being processed at the Teys Biloela plant.
"Collecting this information and an inch-thick striploin sample of each carcase can be quite an imposition on a meatworks' day-to-day operation," the menu detail advised.
"In 2024, Brian Pastures BIN steers, cohort BP 22, have been some of the best that we have processed to date.
"Ninety-nine per cent of these steers graded MSA."
The predominantly two-tooth steers averaged 324kg with 10mm of fat.
The evening was also set to raise money for the Junior Beef Show and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, thanks to the donation of a Jaye Hall bronze sculpture titled 'Brahman Muster' and a framed canvas print, 'Born Leader', donated by Mark Coombe.
