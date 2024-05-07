Sugar Cubed conference to address the 'big issues' facing cane growers

Addressing the "big issues" facing cane farmers and encouraging them to participate in cutting-edge industry opportunities for a more profitable and sustainable future is the aim of the inaugural Sugar Cubed conference in Mackay this week.
Commencing on Wednesday, the two-day event which has attracted around 100 growers from as far north as the Tablelands region and as far south as Rocky Point, will also feature industry leaders and expert speakers to discuss innovations in the sugarcane industry.
Participants include key players in the Australian bioeconomy including, Jet Zero CEO Ed Mason, Qantas head of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Graeme Potger, KPMG Origins CEO Laszlo Peter, Coca Cola's head of Sugar Procurement Pete Greenwell and head of Evidn behavioural science Dr John Pickering.
CANEGROWERS chair Owen Menkens said it was critical members discussed the "many vital and evolving aspects of our industry."
"From technological advancements to variety development, harvesting constraints, milling sector sustainability, opportunities in sugar supply chain traceability, marketing and trade access, the emerging bioeconomy, the list is endless," he said.
"And the opportunity to work together as an industry is now."
He said the program will cover a variety of topics from the development of a sugarcane-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry in Queensland and how growers can create a more profitable future, to how do the industry can improve market access for sustainably produced Australian sugar.
Mr Menkens said practical "here and now" challenges around research and development, farm productivity, and harvest and mill reliability are also on the agenda and attendees will participate in field trips, including visiting local sugar mills, farm tours, and a trip to Mackay's bulk sugar terminal and biorefinery.
"There are so many vital and evolving aspects of our industry," Mr Menkens said.
"The Sugar Cubed Conference was developed by CANEGROWERS to address the big issues growers want to discuss and see how we can work collaboratively across the industry to bring about success for everyone.
"But until now, we've never had a major forum where growers could come to learn about and discuss these issues and explore the opportunities together."
CANEGROWERS CEO Dan Galligan said the organisation hoped the inaugural conference would evolve into an annual event.
"Queensland has 3500 cane growers and we hope this event expands," he said.
"The sugarcane industry is at a crossroads, we have a very successful supply chain which is why Coke are there and we are getting traction with other companies.
"The other area of interest is using sugar for biofuel, as demand from Qantas and other airlines around the world increases."
The conference will kick off with field trips on May 8, followed by keynote speakers and panel discussions at the Mackay Rydges Suites on May 9.
