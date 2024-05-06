North Queensland Register
The growth of Bowen ag: Growers adapt to future despite rough season

By Steph Allen
May 6 2024 - 6:00pm
Bowen Gumlu Growers president of 16 years Carl Walker, has taken the year off growing to focus on advancing the agriculture industry's sustainability. Picture: Steph Allen
WHILE the future of Bowen agriculture is promising, producers continue to face hurdles including rising input costs, lack of government initiative and the Green party.

