North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Steers reach $1034 at Charters Towers store sale

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Kirkwood and Matthew Geaney of Ray White with a run of 455 Brahman heifers they offered on behalf of Condon Grazing and LJ Condon Conjuboy Mt Garnet. The lead pen topped the heifer market at 246.2c weighing 233.9kg and returned $575.98 per head. Photo supplied.
Liam Kirkwood and Matthew Geaney of Ray White with a run of 455 Brahman heifers they offered on behalf of Condon Grazing and LJ Condon Conjuboy Mt Garnet. The lead pen topped the heifer market at 246.2c weighing 233.9kg and returned $575.98 per head. Photo supplied.

Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 3342 cattle for the store sale on Friday May 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.