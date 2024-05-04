Steers reach $1034 at Charters Towers store sale

Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 3342 cattle for the store sale on Friday May 3.
Store cattle consisted of 1377 steers, 357 mickeys, 1574 heifers, and 34 X 34 cows and calves.
Agents said cattle comprised of isolated pens of quality steers and heifers, with one large run of northern well-bred weaner heifers.
Prices did remain on par with most other selling centers, while secondary grade cattle received little interest, there was an increased buying panel on most categories.
The yarding was drawn from Mount Isa, Julia Creek, Hughenden, Mt Garnet, Croydon, Forsayth, Malanda as well as local and coastal areas.
Store quotes: Steers under 200kg reached 306c to average 249c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 310c, averaging 248c, steers over 320kg topped at 252c and averaged 221c and steers over 400kg sold to 234c to average 231c.
Mickeys under 450kg sold to 286c, averaging 198c.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 232c and averaged 187c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 246c, averaging 200c, heifers over 320kg made 224c to average 202c.
Highlights included, 13 steers on A/c GJ and SA Muller topped at 310c/kg, weighing 270kg to return $837 a head.
A pen of 17 steers on A/c Rivers Edge Enterprises made 232c/kg, weighing 445kg to return $1034 a head.
A pen of mickeys on A/c GJ and SA Muller topped at 286c/kg, weighing 253kg to return $723 a head.
A pen of mickeys on A/c West Leichardt P/c made 198c/kg, weighing 420kg to return $832 a head.
455 Brahman heifers on A/c Condon Grazing sold for an average of 230c/kg, to weigh on an average of 215kg to return $494 a head.
A pen of seven heifers on A/c M Furber and N Steele sold for 224c/kg, to weigh 350kg to return $784 a head.
11 x 11 cows and calves sold on A/c Circle x Cattle co to return $1175 per unit.
Charters Towers next prime and store sale is scheduled for Wednesday May 8.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.