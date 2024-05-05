North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Easy tips for northern producers to increase profitability

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated May 6 2024 - 11:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Geoffry Fordyce shares how producers can increase herd profitability. Picture supplied.
Dr Geoffry Fordyce shares how producers can increase herd profitability. Picture supplied.

An industry expert with more than 40 years experience studying the Northern Australian cattle industry is sharing how producers can increase herd profitability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.