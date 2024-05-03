North Queensland Register
Synthetic meat leaves sour taste in mouths

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 4 2024 - 6:00am
Australia's food regulator will decide by the end of the year whether it will give the green tick to the introduction of 'cell-based meat' on Aussie shelves.
WHAT are you having for dinner? Is there a cut of steak defrosting in your sink or chicken marinating in your fridge?

