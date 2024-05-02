New cane agreement announcement by sugar bodies

A NEW agreement between Mackay Sugar and Queensland Cane Agriculture & Renewables has been rolled out for the region's sugar cane industry.
On April 30, Mackay Sugar and QCAR agreed on a new Cane Supply and Processing Agreement, covering supplies to Mackay's three mills at Farleigh, Marian and Racecourse.
After a series of meetings, the parties established an agreement to allow central region members of QCAR to operate and supply cane under a distinct Mackay Sugar and QCAR agreement.
The agreement was based on the framework Mackay Sugar has had in place with other bargaining representatives for several years, with some marked additions.
The new agreement, which is effective immediately, sets out a course for growing and supplying cane, takes into account the evolving expectations of consumers and the communities and adheres to an "environmentally sustainable" focus by way of accreditation.
"It has been crucial to us, as a sugar producer and seller of sugar in global markets, that we have a partner who so clearly states their ambition around sustainable practices," Mackay Sugar general manager, commercial and agriculture Brent Casey said.
QCAR is dedicated to advocating and empowering Queensland agriculture producers by fostering sustainable farming practices for a prosperous future.
QCAR director and Mackay lead negotiator Chris Punzel said growers had been eagerly awaiting an alternative cane supply agreement and enhanced grower representation.
"I was confident that this would materialise, and I am delighted that it has become a reality," he said.
"By listening to the needs of farmers, we have successfully secured this agreement to benefit the farming community."
QCAR CEO Panikos Spyrou said the agreement would provide Mackay growers with contractual certainty while also keeping in mind ways to amend to CSPA to benefit growers and the miller.
"Joined in this effort with Mackay Sugar we have pinpointed several mutually advantageous improvements to collaborate on for the 2025 crushing season," he said.
"Interested growers can access these enhancements through QCAR."
The agreement will last for four years.
Mackay Sugar CEO Jannik Olejas commended all parties involved in the discussions that led to the first agreement between Mackay Sugar and QCAR.
"We do acknowledge the innovative and open-mindedness that we have been met with and look forward to work together making sure we have a relevant and balanced agreement in place at all times," he said.
