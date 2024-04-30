North Queensland Register
Qld scraps detention as last resort for young criminals

By Savannah Meacham
May 1 2024 - 8:20am
Steven Miles' government has faced pressure to change the principle of detention as a last resort. (Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS)
The Queensland government will scrap detention as a last resort for offenders amid growing concerns over youth crime.

