North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mum's a millionaire: Sarina woman wins big

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sarina woman is $1.6 million richer after winning big on the Saturday Gold Lotto Draw on April 27. Picture: The Lott
A Sarina woman is $1.6 million richer after winning big on the Saturday Gold Lotto Draw on April 27. Picture: The Lott

A SARINA woman is $1.6 million richer after winning big on the Saturday Gold Lotto Draw on April 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.