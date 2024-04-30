Mum's a millionaire: Sarina woman wins big

A SARINA woman is $1.6 million richer after winning big on the Saturday Gold Lotto Draw on April 27.
The North Queensland mother said she felt "truly blessed" after she pocketed $1,648,240.31 from one of the three division one winning entries.
"I'm just so overwhelemed and pretty excited," she said.
"This is amazing. I can't believe it. I've got a headache - I'm just so overwhelmed."
The lucky winner planned to use her winnings to help out her adult children with purchasing their first homes and renovating her own.
"It's just phenomenal. It enables me to help my kids get their first homes," she said.
"It enables me to fix up our own home bit and I'll be able to retire a little earlier than planned.
"We'll just be comfortable."
The woman had a big surprise on Sunday afternoon, when she realised she was one of the millionaire winners.
"Normally, my routine is I put on my ticket and check it before bed on Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning. But I had a bit on Sunday morning, so I didn't check my ticket until later," she said.
"I always go with a 50-game QuickPick. I've probably been playing off and on for about 20 years.
"I'm so blessed. A lot of people are doing it tough at the moment. I feel truly blessed. It's like the universe is shining down on me and I'm so grateful."
The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4463 were 1, 26, 7, 20, 39 and 34 and the supplementary numbers were 8 and 10.
