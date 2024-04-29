North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Dual-purpose peanuts offer high protein fodder option

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 30 2024 - 9:28am, first published April 29 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CQUniversity researcher Dr Drew Portman holding a peanut hay bale, which has been cut and baled at Emerald. Picture: Ben Harden
CQUniversity researcher Dr Drew Portman holding a peanut hay bale, which has been cut and baled at Emerald. Picture: Ben Harden

Researchers have identified dual-purpose peanut varieties could hold the key to diversifying grazing operations across northern Australia by providing high value fodder, as well as financial returns from the sale of peanuts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.