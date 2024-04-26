Wind farm operations suspended after death of man in his 30s

Operations have been suspended at the Proserpine Wind Farm where a man in his 30s died after falling 20 metres to the ground from a piece of equipment.
The Proserpine Wind Farm which is in the early stages of development by Renewable Energy Partners, is near Lake Proserpine, 30 minutes west of Proserpine.
The accident occurred early afternoon yesterday and is understood to involve the collapse of a meteorological mast which is used to measure wind speeds at various heights.
A spokesperson for the Proserpine Wind Farm said safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors and the broader community was always the project's primary concern.
"All operations will be suspended until we can ensure ongoing safety on site," the spokesperson said.
Yesterday, police media said they were notified just before 1pm of the accident.
Police, the fire brigade and Queensland Ambulance all responded to the call, with a rescue chopper also called in to help.
A spokesperson from Workplace Health and Safety Queensland said WHSQ was investigating an incident involving the construction of a wind monitoring tower that occurred yesterday.
"WHSQ inspectors have attended the incident scene and their inquiries into the matter are continuing. As this is an active investigation, WHSQ is not able to provide further information at this time," the spokesperson said.
The Proserpine Wind Farm is expected to host 183 wind turbines when it is completed in 2028.
