Wind farm operations suspended after death of man in his 30s

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 26 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:11pm
Work has been suspended at the Proserpine Wind Farm after yesterday's fatality. File pic
Operations have been suspended at the Proserpine Wind Farm where a man in his 30s died after falling 20 metres to the ground from a piece of equipment.

