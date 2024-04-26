North Queensland Register
Betaloo gas deal signed

April 26 2024 - 12:00pm
Betaloo gas deal signed
Betaloo gas deal signed

The NT Government has signed a deal for fracked gas supply from the Beetaloo Basin.

