Record numbers of WA cattle are heading east

Western Australia cattle flows to the Eastern States have more than doubled levels reached in 2023 - and it is only April.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) figures from January-March show 24,600 head have been trucked across the Nullarbor Plain, compared to just 2600 head in the same period last year.
This included 13,600-head in February, which was a 15-fold increase on year-ago levels of 893 head, and higher than the 2023 total of 11,787 head.
Since January, the Western States Young Cattle Indicator (WYCI) had held at 24-47 per cent - or 112-206 cents - below the Eastern States Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI).
Meat & Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said similar to the sheep market, WA cattle prices had not seen the same price recovery the Eastern States experienced from October last year.
"The WYCI has remained below the EYCI since November last year," Ms Lukey said.
"February this year had a 47pc difference - this was the largest gap on record.
"We would expect to see transfers go up during periods of significant price differences between the east and west coast."
Elders WA commercial cattle manager Michael Longford said the Eastern States had been a "very integral" market over the past few months.
Mr Longford said transfer numbers for February were the highest seen in the past decade and there were three factors driving the red-hot demand for WA cattle including - pricing, feed and freight.
He said without that increased activity over the past few months, the industry would have been in more trouble than what it is now, as dry conditions worsen and feed and water supplies run short.
"From late January to February the prices have been higher over east compared to those in WA," Mr Longford said.
"Their prices have to be that far ahead for them to buy cattle here, particularly when you factor in the cost of freight and fuel."
Demand has been particularly high for the lighter type heifer and steers, with traders and backgrounders chasing the 260-300 kilogram cattle, and lotfeeders the heavier 320-380kg types.
Mr Longford said this had softened over the past month, as prices in Victorian and South Australian markets had slightly fallen.
He said dry conditions in agricultural areas of those States had started to hit, whereas pastoral areas weren't positioned too badly for feed.
"There could be opportunity for lighter cattle and possibly preg-tested in calf animals and cows with calf at foot into those areas," Mr Longford said.
"However, they need to meet the fit-to-load criteria and we really need another rain to put more feed on the ground in those areas.
"That will kick the job off and will see more cattle head across the border, which will relieve what is currently happening in WA."
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock and wool manager - west region (WA, SA and NT) Leon Giglia said Eastern States' involvement in the WA cattle market was no longer an irregular occurrence.
He said it was now considered another option for turning off livestock.
"There are east coast sheep and cattle processors active in the WA market - it has become a constant," Mr Giglia said.
"To what extent and level they participate varies from week-to-week and month-to-month.
"While there is such a disparity between the marketplaces that demand will continue - they wouldn't be doing it if it wasn't feasible."
