Most unlikely spot to be cutting 10 crops of lucerne hay each year

The Klein family's outback cattle station south of Alice Springs is on the sales market complete with its unique irrigation enterprise.
A hay farm with more than 1000 megalitres of irrigation water producing 10 cuts of lucerne each year.
No official price has been listed but the sale is expected to be around the $30m mark.
Orange Creek Station is your typical big Northern Territory spread with a carrying capacity of about 5000 cattle across 238,300 hectares (588,852 acres).
But the station also boasts an associated 135ha irrigated property under two centre pivots which is also part of the sale.
The unique development is the brainchild of long-time station operator Wally Klein who has realised his dream to make the desert bloom.
The station is located about 85km from Alice Springs and 240km to the SA border.
The Red Centre historically records just under 300mm a year but has almost reached that already after the biggest March dump since 1983.
The herd of about 5000 mixed breeds cattle are also offered in the sale.
First to the Orange Creek Hay Farm, located about 5km from the station homestead.
The farm produces up to 10 crops of lucerne each year with 52ha developed under centre pivots supported by a mighty 1010 megalitre groundwater extraction licence.
The pivots are connected by a ring main water distribution system to three irrigation bores.
Bore pumps are powered by two 70 kilowatt solar systems during the day pumping 40 litres per second with a diesel generator used at night.
The vendors suggest even more expansion is available with headworks for 10 more 20ha centre pivots.
They say an extra 500 megalitres of water will be granted with the development of each pivot.
Farm improvements include hay and machinery sheds plus workshop.
The farm includes a four-bedroom brick home and demountable staff accommodation.
"Substantial plant and equipment" is included in the sale.
"The Alice Springs region is considered one of the most controlled growing environments in Australia due to its long sunlit hours, excellent warm climate and long growing seasons," agents said.
Rotational crops include sorghum in the summer and cereals in the winter.
Now to the parent station utilised for cattle breeding with a feedlot able to take advantage of all that home-grown hay for fattening.
Water points have been upgraded with more fencing and stock yards as well as a pasture improvement program.
The feedlot with a five-way hydraulic draft, double deck loading ramp and all-season highway access to the Stuart Highway.
The station is divided into 15 paddocks with 36 water points and 17 drafting yards, trap yards and holding paddocks strategically situated at every water point.
Water is secured from five high-performing bores, each reaching depths of 40.
Agents suggest the station is ideally suited to organic production with rangeland grazing areas featuring a variety of native grasses and 2000ha of improved pasture including buffel, old man saltbush, wild oat grass, couch, woollybutt grass, Mitchell grass, button grass and northern bluebush.
The main homestead has four bedrooms with separate office and guest accommodation along with housing for management and staff.
Other improvements include multiple sheds including industrial workshop and truck shed with concrete floor with full side truck pit with car hoist.
A 100 kilowatt solar system powers the homestead, workshop and cattle yards.
Highway frontage provides year-round access for road trains regardless of the season, well-positioned to transport cattle south to Port Augusta or Murray Bridge in one trip.
Orange Creek Station and Orange Creek Hay Farm are being offered for sale together or as separate assets by expressions of interest closing on Monday, May 27.
For more information contact the LAWD agents Olivia Thompson on 0438 845460 and Eline Wesselink on 0448 450111.
