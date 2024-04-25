Man falls 20 metres from collapsed wind turbine

A man is in a critical condition after falling from a wind tower that collapsed on a property near Lake Proserpine, 30 minutes inland from the township of Proserpine.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man in his 30s suffered significant injuries after he fell approximately 20 metres to the ground.
The spokesperson said it was believed the man was working on the tower when it collapsed.
As such, it is understood it would now be treated as a workplace, health and safety incident.
Police media said they were notified just before 1pm of the accident on a property on Station Rd.
Police, the fire brigade and Queensland Ambulance all responded to the call with paramedics treating the man on site.
At 2pm, a helicopter was on its way to the accident scene.
More details to follow.
