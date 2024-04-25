North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man falls 20 metres from collapsed wind turbine

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated April 25 2024 - 2:28pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An example of a wind turbine tower. Picture: Judith Maizey
An example of a wind turbine tower. Picture: Judith Maizey

A man is in a critical condition after falling from a wind tower that collapsed on a property near Lake Proserpine, 30 minutes inland from the township of Proserpine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.