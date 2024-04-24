North Queensland Register
Heifer joining weights crucial outcome from Girl Power project

By Sally Gall
April 24 2024 - 6:00pm
The paddock atmosphere encouraged plenty of questions and answers at the Stratford field day south of Jericho on Saturday. Picture: Robyn Adams
The value of focusing on joining weights for first calf cows has been well proven in the Girl Power Project, which is winding up in central and western Queensland after four years of collecting data.

