Police round up cattle on highway after roll over

QUEENSLAND police service crews are trying to round up cattle on a busy highway after a road train carting the animals overturned on April 24.
Around 10.03am, a road train carrying cattle was travelling around the bend at Boulia Mt Isa Highway and Diamantina Developmental Road when it rolled.
Cattle were left scattered across the road, with one half of the truck blocking one lane of traffic.
A QPS spokesperson said officers were trying to round up the cattle but there were fortunately no injuries.
"There were no entrapments and nobody was seriously injured," he said.
The spokesperson said while there is currently a partial road closure, motorists are urged to practice caution as there is believed to be oil and fuel spilled on the road.
