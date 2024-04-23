North Queensland Register
AgForce gets thousands of dollars from the C and N Graziers Trust for GAB fight

By Judith Maizey
April 24 2024 - 6:30am
North Queensland cattleman Don Heatley. File pic
AgForce did not get money from the Australian Farmers Fighting Fund to bankroll its federal court case to protect the Great Artesian Basin, but it has been gifted a substantial donation from the Central and Northern Graziers Trust account.

