Aircraft to conduct surveys over north west for five months

LIGHT aircraft will take to the skies over a large area of north east Queensland from June to November as part of an Airborne Electromagnetic survey for more informed decision making around resource management.
Geoscience Australia in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Queensland will conduct the geological survey with 20km spaced flight paths to gather information about potential ground water, mineral and energy resources concealed beneath the earth's surface.
The information is expected to enable more informed resource management and lead to "better targeted investment".
Light aircraft (Cessna) will be fitted with instruments to map variations in the natural electrical conductivity of the ground to a depth of several hundred metres.
To undertake the mapping, a small plane or helicopter will fly around 120m metres above the ground, towing equipment 30 metres below.
A signal, similar to that produced by a power line or a mobile phone and "will not disrupt any equipment, plants or animals", will be transmitted from the aircraft into the ground as it flies from east to west.
Towed antennae will detect the returned signals which will be analysed to map variations in the electrical conductivity of the ground caused by the presence of groundwater and some minerals.
Pre-competitive data acquired by GA will be publicly available after quality control and assurance checks have been performed.
Public release of this information may contain explicit spatial location information, such as specific deployment locations and/or areas which may be interpreted as containing groundwater and resource potential.
This survey is one of a series of airborne surveys being planned by Geoscience Australia and the Geological Survey of Queensland in 2024. The surveys are being centrally coordinated.
Operations will be based at regional airports and no access to private property is required.
Geoscience Australia activity leader and airborne electromagnetic geophysicist Yusen Ley Cooper said the organisation uses the surveys broadly across Australia to map geology up to hundreds of metres beneath the earth.
"Collectively, these surveys contribute to our understanding of Australia's geology and natural resources," he said.
"Data from this survey will help scientists better understand the potential for minerals, energy, and groundwater in the region.
"This dataset can be used by governments and local decision makers to inform resource management decisions especially around the use of groundwater that is essential for agriculture and regional communities.
"It can also help map soil properties and improve agricultural practices, leading to increased productivity and sustainability."
The aerial surveying will not be conducted over any city, town or densely populated areas in line with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) regulations.
Flight path planning will be undertaken to avoid any infrastructure, wind farms, homesteads, built-up areas and where stock congregates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.