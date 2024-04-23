North Queensland Register
Home/News

Mining highway closed off as truck remains stuck beneath overpass

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
April 23 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A BMA truck carrying an excavator has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway since April 20. Picture: Google Maps
A BMA truck carrying an excavator has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway since April 20. Picture: Google Maps

A BMA truck carrying an excavator has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway since April 20, closing the highway and causing traffic detours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.