Mining highway closed off as truck remains stuck beneath overpass

A BMA truck carrying an excavator has been wedged beneath the Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway since April 20, closing the highway and causing traffic detours.
"An excavator was being moved on a mine road that runs underneath the Peak Downs Highway when it impacted the overpass bridge," a BMA spokesperson said.
"No one was injured in the incident and we are assisting authorities."
The machinery became lodged beneath the overpass at 5.20pm.
Working in collaboration with BMA, the Department of Transport and Main Roads is also ensuring the safety of motorists travelling in the area.
"The safety of road users is our top priority," a spokesperson said..
"The Caval Ridge Mine overpass on the Peak Downs Highway remains temporarily closed while the area is made safe and initial damage assessments are undertaken.
"We will work with the mine operator to complete necessary repairs and return the highway in this location to a safe condition."
Detour routes were set up on Dysart-Clermont Road as the highway remains closed.
"(Dysart-Clermont Road) is a local government controlled road under the jurisdiction of Isaac Regional Council (IRC), and privately-owned Peak Downs Mine Road, will remain in place until the highway can be safely reopened," the spokesperson said.
"We are working with IRC to ensure these roads are in a trafficable condition.
"Oversize overmass vehicle operators are also encouraged to refer to the Conditions of Operations Database prior to their journey."
Jobs in Mining Facebook page said the incident reportedly took out four of the five support beams underneath the overpass.
"Driver was told not to go in the pit because of wet weather by the OCE, so he was heading back to the main workshop to park up and hand over to night shift to sort it out, he was heading along the haul road and must not have realised his heights when they loaded," the page administrator said.
"On the back of a float towed by a 793. Apparently the truck has been running since 5:30 (April 20 until April 21) so the suspension doesn't drop down. Bridge is basically being supported by the digger."
