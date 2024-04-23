Road to Rodeo fails to ride time this year

Isa Rodeo Limited CEO Natalie Flecker has announced that the Road to Rodeo community event set to be held in Mount Isa on Saturday, May 11 will not be going ahead this year.
Ms Flecker said the decision to cancel three weeks out from the event related to the increase in operational costs associated with running an event-based business.
"Isa Rodeo is not immune to this," she said. "We feel the best decision for our community, volunteers, competitors and partners is to turn our focus to the August festival to ensure that is a huge success for everyone."
Ms Flecker added that after being highly commended in the Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin for Best Festival and Event, and winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards, they wanted to continue to be a leader in the events space.
"Sometimes that means making tough commercial decisions like this one," she said.
A Road to Rodeo outlier was held at Longreach in 2022, described at the time as growing it into a signature event that would elevate the popularity of regional events and experiences, and the increasingly popular sport of professional rodeo.
Tickets for the Indigenous Rodeo Championships and the renowned Mount Isa rodeo, with the former taking place on August 8 and the latter from August 8 to 11, are going on sale on May 13.
The Rodeo Rock entertainment lineup of national performers will be unveiled at the same time.
Isa Rodeo Limited is celebrating 65 years of rodeo this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.