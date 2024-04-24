Programmed bridge resurfacing to close Gulf roads in May

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting bridge resurfacing on six single lane bridges on the Gulf Developmental Road and Kennedy Developmental Road in May.
The single lane bridges at Hospital Creek, Sisters Creek and Sisters Creek Anabranch, McMillan Creek and Charles Gully will be closed between 7.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday, starting on Tuesday, May 7 and finishing on Tuesday, June 4.
In Georgetown, works on Sandy Creek Bridge and the road between George and High Streets will require single lane closures and speed reductions between 7.30am and 5pm from Tuesday, May 14 to June 3.
The works are expected to be complete by June 4, weather and construction conditions permitting.
The work is being carried out under a programmed ashphalt maintenance program, with recovery works under the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements being carried out at the same time to minimise disruption for road users.
North Queensland acting regional director Kylee Peterson said TMR understood the impact the works have on residents and business as well as freight operators in the region.
"These works are challenging because the bridges are single lanes, so they must be closed as the construction process will occupy the entire width of the bridge," she said.
"Initially, an excavator removes the existing bridge surface.
"Work crews then apply a primer to the bridge surface to create a strong bond for the bitumen. The primer is a tacky substance that takes several hours to dry.
"The bitumen is then rolled over the primer. The bitumen can take several hours to lay and compact before traffic can be permitted onto the bridge surface.
"These works will benefit all motorists, including heavy vehicles and tourists as well as local community traffic."
Ms Peterson thanks business and road users in advance for their patience and co-operation.
Variable Message Signs will be in place to advise motorists about the closures dates and times so they can plan their journey, in Georgetown, Mt. Surprise and Einasleigh for the Georgetown Development Road, and at The Lynd, Hughenden and Einasleigh, for Kennedy Development Road closures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.